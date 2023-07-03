CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- While golf carts are a very popular and fun way to get around town in the Lowcountry, officials say they still need to be treated like a car.

Sunday evening, a golf cart and car collided on Meeting Street, injuring both drivers.

“You’re going to see significant injury from that, when a vehicle does collide with a golf cart or low speed vehicle,” Charleston Police Department Public Information Officer, Anthony Gibson said.

The Charleston Police Department says those involved in Sunday night’s crash are going to be okay, but crashes between cars and golf carts have the potential to be much worse.

“You’re going to see people flung if they’re not seat belted in. Remember golf carts and most LSV’s don’t have doors,” Gibson said.

On Saturday, another collision happened on the Isle of Palms, during one of the most crowded weekends of the year.

“The vehicle, that was an SUV, ran a stop sign and that resulted in the golf cart getting hit,” IOP Police Public Information Officer, Matt Storen said.

While no one was seriously injured this weekend, police are urging people to know the rules and pay attention.

Storen said, “Golf carts are treated just like motor vehicles in the state of South Carolina.”

Saying it’s a two-way street, for drivers of cars and golf carts to stay safe.

“Not only should the car owners be on the lookout, just like they are with motorcycles. Heads up, off your phones, being not distracted. The golf cart and LSV drivers have to have a heightened awareness,” Gibson said.

Police say to drive a golf cart in South Carolina, you have to have a driver’s license, and you’re not allowed to be on the roads at certain times.

“Golf carts by law are not allowed to be driven at night. Even if your golf cart does have headlights, does not mean it’s allowed to be driven at night,” Storen said.

As always, law enforcement says drinking and driving is never a safe option, no matter the vehicle.

Storen said, “You are just in a small little vehicle with aluminum frames and fiberglass body, so there’s no protection, there’s no seatbelts like you have in your vehicle that you drive every day.”