Porter Gaud Students prepare 20,000 meals for senior day of caring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 100 seniors from Porter Gaud High School are giving back to help those facing hunger. The initiative is a way for students to give back as part of Charleston’s Senior Day of Caring. The group of students partnered with Harvest Pack, a non-profit organization to prepare more than 20,000 meals.

“It’s going to be very impactful for anyone who receives the food so it’s very important,” says Kate Psenka, a senior student at Porter Gaud.

“It feels great, it feels great, it feels great,” says Needym Hadzijahic, another Porter Gaud senior. “It’s so nice we have an opportunity to do this.”

“They are actually a hero to those who are going to be receiving the food,” says Brad Fleming, Partnership Manager with Harvest Pack.

The 12th Annual Charleston Senior Day of Caring bringing more than a hundred Porter Gaud students together to feed communities across the Lowcountry.

“Even though it’s easy to do, not enough people take the time to do it so you’re a hero that receives the food from you so it’s very important,” says Psenka.

Harvest Pack partnered to provide the ingredients to package more than 20,000 oatmeal breakfasts. Fleming says the students helping out are hero’s.

“We’ve got a hundred senior students that are making an impact on the world and you know how they’re doing that, by packaging 20,000 healthy meals,” says Fleming.

Harvest Pack organizes similar events across the country for businesses, communities, schools and churches as a way to build stronger communities.

“We do these all over,” says Fleming. “These are mobilized meal packaging events and that’s what we do as a non-profit but our first one here. This is their 12th Annual Day of Caring.”

A shared goal to help those in need coming together to provide meals for thousands without a place to turn.

“I love to see the future generation serving,” says Fleming.

“Just happy to be here and it’s also fun for the senior community so we’re all getting really close,” says Psenka.

Officials say roughly 15,000 of the meals went to the food pantry with the James Island Outreach. The rest were delivered to One-80-Place shelter in Downtown Charleston.