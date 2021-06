BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Whitesville Rural Fire Department and state troopers confirm part of Highway 17A in Moncks Corner is shut down.

News 2 has learned this is due to a hit and run accident that was reported just after 9:00 Thursday night.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, no injuries have been reported.

Whitesville Rural Fire says they expect the road to be shut down for several hours.