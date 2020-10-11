Possible tornado causes damage to Conway area

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Sunday circulated a video of the Democrats' candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas praising strict Australian gun laws that she said “took them all away” to undercut her campaign as a political moderate in what's been an unexpectedly tough red-state race for the GOP.

Democrat Barbara Bollier's spokeswoman accused Republican Roger Marshall's campaign of being “duplicitous" in highlighting the video from an Oct. 3 “lawn chair chat” at a Kansas City-area park. Bollier's campaign released longer audio from the same event that included moments in which Bollier said she supports the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protecting gun rights and recalled hunting with her father.