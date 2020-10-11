CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Horry County Sunday evening. There’s damage to parts of Conway.
News13 has a crew on the way there.
This video was posted to Facebook by Brian Jernigan. He said it’s taking place near Oak Street in Conway.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Possible tornado causes damage to Conway area
- Berkeley Electric sends crew to Louisiana to aid with Hurricane Delta
- SC prisons will install air purifiers to limit COVID spread
- Panthers win 3rd straight and defeat the Falcons, 23-16
- One dead after tractor trailer strikes tree in Colleton County