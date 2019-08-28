Potential changes coming to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry

Downtown Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- More changes may be on the way for the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.

Earlier this year, the museum underwent an 8 week, $550,000 dollar remodeling project. Crews worked on bathrooms, installed new HVAC systems, and removed the shed from the museum’s backyard.

Now a new idea is on the table: “Request conceptual approval for the new phase of Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry for an open pavilion and associated site work”.

The pavilion is described as a creative and interesting front porch that’s expected to create new presence in the city.

The Director of Planning for the City of Charleston says the museum wants to expand and improve the facility to provide a fresh face for the organization.

“There is small expansion of the space and it includes a refresh of the exhibits itself so it wont be the exact same facility that you have today. We think there are going to be some great internal improvements as well.” Jacob Lindsey, Director of Planning

The Board of Architectural Review says their responsibility is to review the design and make sure its appropriate for the city. Today’s meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. at 2 George Street.