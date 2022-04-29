CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local library systems are reacting to a proposed state budget amendment that could affect which books are on the shelves in libraries across South Carolina.

Officials with the Charleston County Public Library say this amendment could impact the library’s funding so they strongly oppose it.

“The parents have the right to have the books to come home or to not come home with them. All of that trust is there, so we don’t need that governed by a senator from Greenville,” says Angela Craig, the Executive Director Charleston County Public Library.

State Senator Josh Kimbrell who introduced the amendment says it will not impact funding, it will only take explicit books off the shelves.

“There are books in public libraries kids section that is really sexually explicit. I found it really inappropriate regardless of one’s view,” says Kimbrell.

Senator Kimbrell says this amendment would disallow county libraries from offering books or materials that have any explicit content in sections of the libraries where children 13 years old and younger could rent them out.

“We need to be protecting kids. We need to make sure that we are not putting inappropriate materials in the hands of children who do not understand,” he says.

Craig says she disagrees with this amendment as there are already safeguards in place to make sure the right books are on the shelves.

“We know very much what our community needs and wants. We have a collection development policy that makes sure books are appropriate for each age group,” she says.

Senator Kimbrell says this amendment will not affect public libraries’ budgets as long as the rules are being followed, but library officials say the time to staff and go taking each book off the shelves is difficult.

“The reality is it only affects their funding if they plan on putting pornographic books in the hands of kids,” says Senator Kimbrell.

“We want to know what would the staff time be and is this something we want to follow through with Charleston County,” says Craig.

The amendment has already passed the first reading at the Senate and will go up for final vote in the coming weeks.