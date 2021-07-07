Power companies preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper crews are standing by for possible power outages as Tropical Storm Elsa arrives in the Lowcountry.

Officials from both tell News 2 that they have been preparing year-round for storm season by managing trees around power lines.

Dominion Energy says that they have been fine tuning circuit systems and replacing power poles.

Both companies also are urging citizens to use caution and be prepared for the worst.

“It’s critically important to stay away from downed power lines and always assume that a downed power line is energized,” said Dominion’s Public Affairs Officer Paul Fischer. “Please report that, give us a call and our crews will come out as soon as possible to make it safe.”

Fischer also warns about tree limbs being a lingering issue into tomorrow.

“It may occur even after the storm has passed. Limbs can still fall, that can still bring down power lines, and that can damage infrastructure. So we recommend that customers stay inside,” said Fischer.

Nicole Aiello, Manager of Public Affairs for Santee Cooper, says operating a generator wrong can put someone’s life at risk.

“Follow all guidelines for generator safety. If you don’t it can put crews and line technicians in harms way because electricity can flow back onto those lines from your generator,” said Aiello.

If your power does go out, both officials say that having a flashlight with batteries and water close by is a good idea.

If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, the best way to stay connected and report outages is to download their free mobile app.