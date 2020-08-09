Preliminary 5.1 earthquake reported near NC, several report feeling in Upstate

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – A preliminary 5.1 earthquake has been reported Sunday morning near Sparta, N.C., according to USGS. That’s near the Virginia border.

We're getting reports of an earthquake across our area stretching from northeast Georgia to the NC Piedmont. We didn't feel it here at our office, but did anyone else feel it? #ncwx #scwx #gawx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 9, 2020

Several WSPA viewers have also reported feeling an earthquake in the Upstate.

Courtesy: WGHP

Courtesy: WGHP

Courtesy: WGHP

Courtesy: WGHP

Courtesy: WGHP

Courtesy: WGHP