CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway as the Lowcountry will celebrate the 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) February 16-19.

The event celebrates the outdoors through wildlife art, performances, animal demonstrations and competitions and more.

Meagan Trotta, SEWE Marketing and Sales Director, said the event is a great way to get to know the community, meet other people and learn what the Charleston area has to offer.

From its start in 1983 as a small idea, to now, SEWE is a Lowcountry favorite.

This year, Trotta said there will be new features at each site.

“We have three new shows on the Gaillard stage — we have new demonstrations at Marion Square. We are exhibiting a new sporting showroom at the Charleston Mariott that we are very excited about,” she said. “We have a new show Thursday night at the Gaillard Center — Steep Canyon Rangers — SEWE’s first foray into the music industry and we are really excited to continue that partnership for years to come.”

A few of the SEWE special events are already sold out. Tickets can be bought online now.