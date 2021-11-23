Preparing your house for cold weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As temperatures are dropping across the Lowcountry, officials say making sure you are checking your air filters and keeping the temperature down on your thermostat can save you money.

With homeowners starting up their heaters again and families draw closer for the holiday season, officials with Holy City Heating and Air say if you are turning on your heaters for the first time this season don’t be alarmed if you see or smell any smoke in your home.

“It is important on having a professionals’ eyes on it before you actually need it,” says Tom Harvey, Founder and CEO of Holy City Heating and Air.

Dominion Energy is encouraging people to set thermostats in your home at 68 degrees or lower, to decrease the cost of your power bill.

“Heating and air conditioning can account for as much as 50% of your total costs of your energy bill over the course of a year,” says Paul Fischer, Spokesperson for Dominion Energy South Carolina.

Fischer says it’s important to check for cracks in your ceiling and sealing them up, so heating and cooling systems can work properly in your home.

“Whether that’s doors or windows, especially those doors and windows of the exterior of your home,” Fischer says.

As severe whether can always be a threat, officials say it is always important to make sure your home’s heating, cooling and electricity is running properly.

“Storms and high winds can still have an impact here across South Carolina, and we want our customers to stay safe and be prepared,” says Fischer.

Dominion Energy says, it’s important that you have a year-round emergency preparedness kit to prepare for any extreme weather.