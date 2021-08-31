Presbyterian Communities of SC to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina (PCSC) will require all employees at its six facilities to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in efforts to protect the health and safety of residents, staff, and visitors.

PCSC leadership reports that the high rate of infections across the state, FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine, and the White House mandate for nursing home staff to become vaccinated to receive Medicare and Medicaid funds are all events that indicated to PCSC that now is the right time to implement mandatory vaccines.

“This tough decision came after much thought, discussion and prayer,” said Dr. Franklin Fant, President, and CEO of PCSC. “As caregivers our decision about being vaccinated impacts the health risks of others.”

According to PCSC, nearly 70% of its staff are vaccinated. Each staff member was offered $100 to be vaccinated, in addition to informative education forums with health care experts.

Staff must receive at least one vaccination dose or present some medical or religious exemption by September 27 – the second dose must be received by October 29.

“I realize there are differing of opinions regarding the COVID vaccination, but we have prayerfully

decided to prioritize safety from COVID infection before other considerations,” said Fant. “It is our job –

our calling – to create the safest and most caring environment we can for vulnerable older adults. This

now includes our being vaccinated.