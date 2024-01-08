CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden’s visit to the Lowcountry on Monday drew in many curious onlookers.

Dozens of people lined up outside of Emanuel AME Church awaiting the opportunity to hear the president give a speech inside the historic building. There were many other people who did not go inside, but instead streamed the speech outside of the church on their cell phones.

Two of those people were John Ptolemy and Debra Whitfield, who made the drive from Summerville to show their support for President Biden.

“It’s a real opportunity to be part of a historic event. We’ve lived here, we were here when the horrendous event happened at Mother Emanuel, and we just think it’s critical for the nation to hear President Biden and we wanted to be part of that event where he clearly makes it transparent what this next election is all about and it’s about freedom and democracy,” Ptolemy said.

Whitfield serves as the Vice Chair of the Dorchester County Democratic Party.

“Well, I believe that the Biden Administration has done a tremendous amount of progress in this country for all Americans since he was put into office three years ago. And he’s not getting enough credit for what’s happened. All the acts that have been passed and how it’s affecting the common American,” Whitfield told News 2.

Camm Howard, the Executive Director of Reparations United, travelled from Chicago to Charleston as part of a national campaign called “Earn the Black Vote.” He shared what he believes the president needs to do to win black votes.

“Black people right now are not feeling President Joe Biden. So, our campaign, ‘Earn the Black Vote’ is a way to offer him a path toward victory and we’re saying that for him to win the black vote, the numbers that he need to do, he must earn the black vote and he can do that right now by establishing a Reparations Commission by executive order,” said Howard.

Howard was joined by Sherry A. Suttles, the Board President of Gullah Geechee Inc.

“He’s coming here to Charleston because he knows that Charleston, South Carolina, black leader, Clyburn got him even to be nominated. Ok. So, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it. We must get that executive order before he runs for office again,” Suttles said.

After departing the Emanuel AME Church, President Biden and his motorcade travelled to Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood to stop by Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen.

He spent about an hour in the restaurant which has been serving up soul food cuisine since 1985.

“He greeted me and my sister, my dad. He was very friendly. Walk around, talked to everybody that was here. Handshake and selfies,” said Safya Grant, the third-generation co-owner of Hannibal’s.

Other politicians have stopped by Hannibal’s in the past including Hillary Clinton.