KIAWAH, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden returned to Washington D.C. Tuesday after vacationing in the Lowcountry since Wednesday of last week. First Lady Jill Biden stayed behind after testing for positive COVID-19 early Tuesday morning and won’t return to Washington until two consecutive negative tests.

President Biden arrived back in Washington after a mostly uneventful vacation on Kiawah Island. Attending church and biking the beach were a few highlights of the president’s stay.

President Biden was wheels up in Marine One just before noon Tuesday, nearly a week after arriving in South Carolina as people made their way to the motorcade route to see him off.

“Just to show him some love and appreciation,” says Gloria Aslanidis, a supporter of President Biden.

President Biden was joined by most of his family on the return trip to the White House. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will remain in the Lowcountry at the private residence the family had stayed at until two consecutive negative tests.

The First Family’s trip to the Lowcountry was mainly a quiet one as the president was spotted only a handful of times. President Bident was spotted attending church Saturday and out for a bike ride on the beach along Kiawah Sunday morning. The First Lady was spotted shopping nearby. It was the first trip for the Bidens to Kiawah since taking the oval office.

The trip drew several supporters along the Motorcade route to see the President off.

“We wanted to show him support and thanks for the job that he’s been doing, making a real difference in people’s lives,” says Aslanidis.

Amongst the supporters were others less than happy about the president’s visit to the Lowcountry.

“We don’t really appreciate people vacationing when we have so many problems in the u-s, he’s our leader and he should act like it,” said an onlooker in opposition to the visit.

The president landed back in Washington just before 1:30 pm telling the press the First Lady is doing well before heading back to the White House. Back at home, supporters are hopeful the First Family will make a return trip to the Lowcountry soon.

“It means a lot; it means he appreciates the beauty of our state as much as we do,” says Aslanidis. “We’re super thrilled and we’re super thrilled with the job he’s doing.”

President Biden returned to Washington to sign the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. The President is expected to travel to Delaware Tuesday night.