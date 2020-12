Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump announced that his campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump said in a tweet that Giuliani is “by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC.”

He would finish the tweet saying “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”