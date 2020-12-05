President-elect Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief, saying ‘Americans need help and they need it now’

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden called out Congress and Pres. Trump as deadlines for millions of Americans facing financial hardships loom.

Biden took to Twitter to urge Washington lawmakers to pass some sort of relief package, saying: “If Congress and President Trump fail to act by the end of December: 12 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits. Emergency paid leave will end. The moratorium on evictions will expire. The situation is urgent. Americans need help and they need it now.”

Biden’s words come as Democrats and Republicans sit at a stalemate over coronavirus relief. Currently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are backing a $908 billion bipartisan plan to approach Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell with.

That plan includes funding for more Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, expanded free COVID-19 testing, and money for schools.

Biden has repeatedly said that getting help to Americans will be a “day one” priority for his administration once he takes the oath of office on January 20.

Trump has mostly remained quiet on the subject, as he has continued his effort to prevent states certifying election results and/or overturn them based on still unproven claims of voter fraud.

Earlier on Saturday, President-elect Biden also urged Americans to continue wearing masks, keep social distancing, and limiting group sizes.

“It’s our patriotic duty as Americans,” Biden tweeted.