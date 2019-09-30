President Trump approves South Carolina disaster declaration for Hurricane Dorian

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump had spent the week attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBTW) – On Monday President Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina to assist in recovery after Hurricane Dorian.

According to a press release from the White House, this opens Federal aid to areas in the state affected by Hurricane Dorian. Federal funding will be made available to the state and local governments, including those in Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, and Marion Counties.

Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor named Allan Jarvis as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.