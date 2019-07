On July 7, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will make her ninth visit to South Carolina.

She’s campaigning in Pee-Dee and wants to continue her focus on parts of the state that she believes have been ignored.

She’ll be at the Darlington County Meet and Greet at the Jerusalem Baptist Church at 1:00 PM.

She will then be at a town hall in Florence starting at 4:15 PM at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church.