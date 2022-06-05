NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chateau Avenue in Park Circle was filled with hundreds of people as more than 90 vendors showcased their products during Sunday’s Pride Market.

Lowcountry community members were shopping and showing pride.

“There’s all kinds of people here,” shopper Sam Word said. “There’s lots of people dressed up looking like themselves, which is really neat. It’s always nice to go out to a place where it feels like it’s easy to be me.”

Shoppers say they were impressed with many of the items they saw at Sunday’s market.

“A lot of very talented people here with a lot of different takes and different styles and all kinds of creativity happening,” Mandy Prescott said.

One of those talented creatives is Fast Doll owner Caroline DeSanctis.

“I do hand embroidery,” DeSanctis said, “mostly on felt, to create patches and customized clothing. I also do graphic design and design other products like clothing and tumblers and things like that.”

Vintage clothing vendor Fiona Sanderson says it was nice to see everyone at the market supporting one another.

“Great crowd today from everywhere,” Sanderson said. “All ages and it was just fabulous to see everyone out.”

Some believe this event is a sign of progress for the LGBTQ community in the Palmetto State.

“Being in the south,” Word said, “it was like you were one way. There were no other ways. So, to see pockets of this kind of community out and about and proud about it, it’s such a blessing, I guess, in such a conservative state.”

And for many, Pride Month is a special time of year.

“It’s nice to feel seen, you know?” Word said. “It’s nice to feel like I can be who I am, and I don’t have to hide the other half of me.”

There will be another Pride Market at LO-FI Brewing on Sunday, June 26th.