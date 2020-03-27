Pro golfer’s Georgia home lost to fire





Courtesy of:Glynn County Fire Rescue

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, G.A. (WCBD) – Professional golfer, David Love III, lost his Sea Island home to a structure fire early Friday morning.

According to Glynn County Fire and Rescue, crews responded around 5:20 a.m. to find that the structure was fully involved.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Love said that his family is saddened by the loss of their home, but they are “very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.”

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.