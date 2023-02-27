EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Edisto Beach is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District to reduce coastal storm damage.

On Monday, leaders signed a Project Partnership Agreement which signaled the pre-construction phase of the Edisto Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The plan is to build a 15-foot shoreline-facing dune.

Engineers explained the dune wouldn’t be as tall as it sounds, “rather it is dependent upon the ground elevation at various locations on the beach.”

“This gets us that next step closer to putting sand on Edisto Beach and putting in some coastal storm risk mitigation, in preparation for the next storm,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, the 89th Commander of the Charleston District.

While there is a dune already in place to protect buildings, storms and king tides have washed much of it away.

“Every time it gets hit, it gets hit hard and we have to put it back in place. So, we need a stronger dune, we need a more depth dune that will protect the properties,” said Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore.

Mayor Crawford Moore said water from past storms has resulted in damaged infrastructure and even the loss of some homes. Now that leaders have put pen to paper, they can now begin progress on the project to hopefully reduce this risk.

Officials anticipate construction will begin in 2025 and last about three months.