Project H.O.M.E. has room for young displaced men needing shelter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A staple home of assistance and opportunity for young men in the Lowcountry, known as Mickey’s House says the pandemic has put them in a spot they are unfamiliar with—vacancies.

The once full Mickey’s House now sits fairly empty as the pandemic has impacted both enrollment and outreach for Project H.O.M.E.

Dr. Kathy Love, the President of Project H.O.M.E. said the program has slowed down as the pandemic no longer allowed them to go into schools and speak on all that the home offers.

This is the first time we’ve had empty beds, since we started in 2017, we’ve always had the house filled with young men. Dr. Kathi Love, President of Project Home

In the last four years, the home has given eight young men a place to call home after a need in the community was realized. Those 17 to 21-years-old are not allowed into a family shelter with their families. The young men were going from couch to couch and sometimes were taken in by their teachers.

Kim Wilson, former Charleston County’s Executive Director of Secondary Learning and former R.B. Stall High School’s principal soon compiled a group of individuals to create Mickey’s House after learning of the struggles.

From feeding the young men to clothing them, ensuring they keep up with their studies, and providing them with a couple to look up to—their house parents.

Dr. Angela Johnson and her husband live in the home with the young men, offering stability and guidance.

Dr. Johnson, said the men are included in their trips, vacations, and in their holidays. Even more, her husband teaches them skills such as cooking, fishing, and even how to tie a tie.

Dr. Love said it’s the support and family dynamic that allows the young men to move through their challenges and move into opportunities.

You know a lot of people have an idea in their head about what homelessness looks like, or oh it’s a home for boys it’s going to be—you know you just have this image, so we wanted to make sure that it was a family image that they can see and it’s been successful because of that. Dr. Kathi Love, President of Project H.O.M.E.

For requirements and how you can be a part of the program, click here, or call Dr. Love at 843-697-6691.