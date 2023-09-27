WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A project in the works will aim to address flooding issues impacting inland portions of the City of Charleston.

The City of Charleston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Wednesday they are teaming up to conduct a feasibility study to assess inland stormwater and tidal flooding risks throughout the city.

“The flooding issue in Charleston is not one we take lightly. We understand the devastating impact it has on our city,” said Lt. Col. Robert Nahabedian, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District Commander. “During the tidal and inland feasibility study, we pledge to research and analyze the most cost-effective, long-term solutions to reduce flood risk to the city.”

A separate feasibility study was conducted a few years ago but it mostly addressed storm surge flooding.

“This feasibility study will not be about storm surge. It will be about tidal flooding and about stormwater, rain bombs, any other rain event,” explained Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Mayor Tecklenburg and the Army Corps made their partnership announcement at the site of one of several, separate drainage projects already underway in West Ashley.

According to city officials, once the risks are determined through the study, various projects will be recommended including drainage, tidal management and control, compound flood, and nature and natural based solutions.

“The frequency and impact and duration of these flood events, rain bombs, tidal events, they’re just accelerating so much and it’s not just in Charleston, it’s across the United States, coastal United States. So, this is a way we get at it,” said Dale Morris, the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Charleston.

The cost of the study will be split between the city and the Army Corps. They anticipate they will sign the cost-sharing agreement in early 2024 and the study itself is expected to last about three years. City officials said the design, engineering, and construction of the resulting projects will mostly be covered by the federal government.