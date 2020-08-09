Property damaged after shots fired in Charleston County

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in Charleston County.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Officials say shots were fired in the 4700 block of Lewis and Clark Trail.

Two houses and a fence were damaged by multiple gunshots.

No occupants were injured from the gunfire.

Unknown suspects fled from the scene.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.