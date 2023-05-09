CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-proposed ordinance in Charleston aims to prevent people from abandoning boats.

According to Charleston police, abandoned boats have been an ongoing problem in the city for years, but there is nothing they can do about it until its too late and the vessel has sunk.

“We don’t have any laws in place that allow us to really do anything until the boat is already sinking. At that point, the cost for taxpayers is anywhere from $10,000 if it’s still floating, to $20, $25, $40,000 if it sinks depending on the size of the boat,” said Michael Merrill, a Master Police Officer for Charleston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol.

Police are now looking to get ahead of the problem with a proposed ordinance, heard at the Charleston City Council meeting on Tuesday. The ordinance, which passed the first reading during the meeting, would require a permit for boats anchored or moored over 14 days within city limits.

“So, this will allow us to go ahead of time, make contact with the owners, keep up with what’s going on in the boat. We’ll also have multiple requirements in the permit that will establish guidelines for the condition the boat needs to be in to prevent it from sinking,” said Merrill.

Merrill said there are currently four boats in the city that are cleared to be removed and nine more under investigation.

Aside from the costly removal process, Rudy Socha said abandoned vessels also pollute water with lead, fiber glass, sewage, and debris. Socha is the CEO of the nonprofit Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, which assists in removing the boats.

“It gets into the seabed. It also gets into the shrimp and the oysters and the shellfish that’s out there and it spoils our next generation of seafood stocks,” Socha told News 2.

Folly Beach passed a similar ordinance a few years back, which Socha and Merrill both said has been a huge success in keeping derelict boats out of the water.

“I think the place will look as good as Folly in a couple of years as a result of this ordinance,” Socha said.

Police said they plan to hand fliers out at local marinas and possibly install signs to inform the public of the permit, once it fully passes.