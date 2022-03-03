CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina House Bill 4998, which would require liquor licenses for alcohol infused food and beverage products if passed, is in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill, which is co-sponsored by Lowcountry Representative Spencer Wetmore of District 115, would make “alcoholic consumables” include all products that are in frozen, gum or gelatin form. This would make the laws for consumables and beverages the same.

Representative Wetmore says that with this inclusion businesses that sell those products would have to have a liquor license and a brick and mortar location.

One of them is Booze Pops, which has been selling alcoholic popsicles in Charleston since 2016.

“We do not want to be legislated out of business,” said Woody Norris, the owner of Booze Pops.

“We allowed for food products to have a certain amount of alcohol before they were regulated,” said Representative Wetmore. “I don’t have anything against the Booze Pops. It’s nothing personal.”

Representative Wetmore says that this measure is to level the playing field with other retailers who sell alcoholic beverages.

“What I’ve said from the beginning is that I welcome them to go through the process of getting their retail liquor license and selling these products for off-premise consumption,” said Representative Wetmore.

But Norris feels left out and wants to work with lawmakers to find a solution.

“Bring us to the table we want to be there,” said Norris. “The business does not need to be shut down. There’s no reason for that. We’re here to work with the government.”

Norris says that his business is built off of working as a mechanic in the Army. Having trucks as the way to sell Booze Pops is the model that he wants to keep alive.

“It would shut us down and put 30 plus people out of work across the state. I don’t get that. Can we put a Booze Pop truck in a brick and mortar? Would that be any different?” said Norris.

Despite the long road ahead for the bill, which has to go through full House and Senate votes, Norris is trying to find ways to stay in business.

“We have a few options. We could be grandfathered in or we could find a mobile food truck license. We’re considering all options,” said Norris.