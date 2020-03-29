Protecting vulnerable communities during a pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - "From Weirton to Welch, from Martinsburg to Matewan and all points in between." That is how, as any good West Virginia Mountaineer fan knows, WVU play-by-play voice Tony Caridi opens Mountaineers sports broadcasts.

On Saturday however, WVU stretched its borders a lot farther than those set in 1863, looking to bring the Mountaineer community together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university assembled a socially distanced version of the John Denver anthem "Country Roads."