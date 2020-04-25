Protest to reopen South Carolina takes place in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – People gathered in Columbia to protest the government to reopen the state and allow people to return to daily life.

The Drive to Thrive Protest was held at the State House with people saying they’re worried the Governor McMaster’s decision to shut down the state violated their constitutional right.

They added that they want to get back to work as soon as possible.

“I don’t think the government should have the ability to stop people from working, that’s a government overreach. You can not stop people from living their lives, making money, feeding their family.” Marlena Pizzo, Wants Gov. McMaster to reopen the state

People who want the governor to keep the Stay At Home order say that people are not following the rules and believe, if it continues, there will be more cases and deaths in South Carolina.