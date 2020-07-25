Protesters of new parking regulations seen on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers say a group of individuals from the Lowcountry were on the Isle of Palms protesting recent parking restrictions that were enacted by the Isle of Palms City Council.

Chief Kevin Cornett says he and the event’s organizer came to a mutual agreement as to how the group could best exercise their right to protest without impeding the ability for first responders to respond to any emergencies that may have occurred.

The group parked along Palm Boulevard between 21st Avenue and 30th Avenue, stood outside of their vehicles, wore masks and held signs in protest.

No parking tickets were issued to the protesters.

However, one member of the group removed a “City of Isle of Palms” sign and wore it around his neck as he was skateboarding down the roadway.

This individual was charged with petty larceny.