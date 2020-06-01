Protesters share thoughts on Charleston Saturday protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the country are protesting the death of George Floyd.

This is no different in the Lowcountry that has seen multiple protests take place throughout the area.

However, Saturday, May 30, what started off as a peaceful protest turned into a riot that left several businesses damaged.

Alvin Green Jr. attended the protest and said that the entire time he was there, it was peaceful.

“People of all races, shapes, colors, and ages were out there. We had people who were 60s plus who were out there. The whole vibe was just like you know people are with the movement. Police brutality is a big thing in this country and it affects all of us, not just one race.” Alvin Green Jr.

Green hopes that more people focus on the issue of police brutality instead of the violence and damage that comes with rioting.

Kayla Butler, a Charleston native and 2019 graduate from the University of South Carolina, also said that the protest began as peaceful and that it was beautiful to see so many people coming together for a cause.

“What really touched me the most is as many black people that I saw, I saw just as many white people, so it was really people of all different races and all backgrounds, all ages really coming together and saying we see you, this is an issue, we’re going to stand with you and we’re going to walk with you.” Kayla Butler

Chris Singleton lost his mother in the Emanuel 9 Shooting nearly five years ago on June 17, 2015 and since has found different ways to spread a message of love over hate.

He says that this message that he is trying to share with others will always be needed.

“My mission has always been unity against racism. I think that’s something that’s prevalent right now, it was prevalent five years ago, it’s going to be prevalent five years from now.” Chris Singleton

Alvin Green Jr. would finish by sharing some advice that he hopes can help people understand each other better.

Take the time and try to understand different points of view. Talk to your friends of other races, talk to people who have family members in the police force, talk to anybody, try to get a different perspective.” Alvin Green Jr.