Protests demanding justice for George Floyd in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Protesters are gathering in downtown Colorado Springs calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

Protests are planned for 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m on Saturday.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air, leading to the protests in cities across the U.S.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers fired after George Floyd’s death, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

Chauvin, the former officer seen in a bystander video Monday kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. He had worked with the Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Colorado Springs Police Department released the following statement:

“We fully support our community and their constitutional right to peacefully protest. The Colorado Springs Police Department believes in protecting the rights of its citizens to lawfully assemble and address their concerns, and believe they should be able to do so in a setting free from criminal behavior and wanton destruction.”

Governor Jared Polis also comment on protests in Denver and said he approved a request to deploy the National Guard: