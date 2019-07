The Horry County Police Department is asking the public to stay away from the Belle Terre Boulevard area in Forestbrook Friday night due to reports of an active shooting incident.

🚨ACTIVE SHOOTING INCIDENT🚨HCPD is responding to reports of an active shooting incident near Belle Terre Boulevard in… Posted by Horry County Police Department on Friday, July 26, 2019

People in that area are asked to shelter in place.

Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene as well.

News13 is working to get more details on this and we have a crew on the way to the scene. Count on us for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.