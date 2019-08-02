Public to decide who performs before thousands at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare is asking Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston County residents to choose who opens up for a chart-topping, country artist to celebrate the opening of Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital.

According to spokesperson Brian Deroy, the hospital is throwing a huge community celebration Sunday, Sept. 22 for the opening of Berkeley County’s first new inpatient hospital in 45 years. Thousands are expected to attend the event.

Bands have submitted to earn their place on the stage, and now it’s up to the public to decide! People can visit the website to pick their favorite musical act!

Voting ends Friday, August 2.

The two acts that receive the most votes will each earn a 30-minute opening set. The headliner of the show will be announced on August 22.

The five finalists in alphabetical order are:

• Bootless Band

• Keesha Glass

• King Tide Rising

• The Yacht Club

• Warrick McZeke