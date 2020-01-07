Puerto Rico devastated by earthquakes, Lowcountry to send relief

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Affects from the earthquake in Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning were felt in the Lowcountry and could continue to impact the Charleston area in the days to come.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Puerto Rico leaving at least one dead, knocking out power to most of the island and sending Puerto Rico into a state of emergency. Director of Communications for the American Red Cross’ Palmetto Division, Ben Williamson, says the organization is preparing to send resources.

Williamson says they are mobilizing volunteers across the country and that includes here in South Carolina. “We are actually right now in the process of calling out to volunteers across our state,” says Williamson.

Williamson says the Red Cross is looking for disaster relief volunteers and those who can speak Spanish. He says the organization won’t know the total amount of resources needed until all the damage has been assessed.

Steve Jaume who is a professor at the College of Charleston says even though the Lowcountry is earthquake prone, there have been no recent quakes.

“We typically have a couple of felt earthquakes located in the Summerville area every year. 2019 was unusual because we had none,” says Jaume.

He also says Charleston is no stranger to major earthquakes, the area suffered a record setting magnitude 7 earthquake back in 1886.

“It’s the biggest earthquake in the Southeastern United States on record. It did a lot of damage particularly to the brick buildings throughout the Charleston region,” says Jaume.

Williamson says because Charleston is in an area prone to earthquakes, it is important to practice a plan in the event an earthquake were to happen in the Lowcountry.