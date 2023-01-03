NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston.

“Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders.

The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked out for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians in November.

He received a text Sunday morning and will now head to Texas to try out this weekend.

An injury and covid cancelled the XFL in 2020.

“I never thought I’d get this opportunity again but it’s definitely a great feeling and it’s really hitting me right now” Sanders said,

A big family man, Sanders has the full backing of his police family to strap on a different uniform with his new football family.

“This kid is from Chicora Cherokee, Chicora Cherokee [neighborhood] in North Charleston. Good things come from the people of North Charleston,” NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess said.

Trevon will once again get a chance to chase after QB’s, after pursuing trouble to protect his hometown

All while continuing his childhood dream as a role model for new children in his old neighborhood.