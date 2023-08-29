NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A rabid bat was found Thursday near Trump Street in North Charleston, state health officials report.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a bat found near Trump Street and Shadowglen Drive in North Charleston tested positive for rabies.

After safely trapped, the bat was sent to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on August 24 and was confirmed positive for rabies the following day.

No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.

If you believe you, someone you know or your pets may have encountered this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Public Health Charleston office at (843) 953-4713 or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC Rabies Program team leader. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”

DHEC says the public should always assume a person or pet has been bitten when”

They wake up to find a bat in a room, living space or tent;

A bat is found where children, pets or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister said.