CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would’ve been his 95th birthday.

“It’s important that we remember the good things. Even though he died in a tragic way, but he did so many wonderful things for so many people and we are benefitting from those things even now,” said Betty Edmondson of Goose Creek.

Edmondson attended the Racial Justice Network’s MLK Day event at the International Longshoremen’s Association Hall, held to commemorate Dr. King’s peaceful fight for equality. The program featured prayer, song, speakers, a reading of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, and a tribute to families who have lost loved ones.

“We should never forget. I mean, if you don’t know history, history repeats itself. And we see that happening even in our world today,” said Hannah Secka, the National Executive Assistant to the CEO of RJN.

RJN also highlighted the work they’re doing in the Lowcountry. The civil rights organization introduced a new program called “Thou Shall not Kill,” which will be taught to children on two busses that have been converted into mobile classrooms.

“’Thou Shall not Kill’ is a much-needed curriculum and it helps to combat gun violence and more than gun violence. We address mental health and also drug usage,” explained LaNika “Shelly” Williams, RJN’s National Regional Director.

The organization is on a mission to make the community a more peaceful place, just as MLK was.

“This is what Racial Justice Network is doing to try to make a difference. We have too many people, young people dying. Especially black people in the hands of black folks. So that’s why we’re in this community,” said Elder James Johnson III, the Founder & CEO of RJN.

Elder Johnson said the organization will be presenting the busses to the mayor of New York City later this month.