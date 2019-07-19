Railroad crossings closed following train derailment in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two railroad crossings have been temporarily closed in Dorchester County due to a train derailment.

According to Dorchester County spokeswoman, Tiffany Norton, the train derailed between Orangeburg Road and Campbell Thickett Road on Friday.

Norfolk Southern said no injuries have been reported and no emergency assistance has been requested.

In order to clean-up the non-hazardous derailment, Norfolk Southern has closed the railroad crossings at Campbell Thickett Road and Orangeburg Road so that crews can safely access the scene.

The closures are expected to be in place until late afternoon/early evening on Saturday, July 19.