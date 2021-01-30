Rain moves in to finish the weekend

After a sunny and cool Saturday afternoon we’re expecting a warmer but rainy second half of the weekend. Overnight tonight lows fall back around 40, as clouds press back into the region.

We’ll start off our Sunday with a lot of clouds hanging out overhead. Throughout the first half of the day, some more scattered showers will move in from the west, affecting the Pee Dee earlier than the Beaches. Throughout the second half of the afternoon and into the evening some more heavy rain will push through the region, as well as a few thunderstorms. Some lingering scattered showers will stick around overnight into early Monday morning.

Highs tomorrow will also push just above 60 degrees. Some isolated spots could pick up around 1″ of rainfall before we dry out into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows averaging close to 40.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.