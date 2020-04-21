Ralph H. Johnson nurse speaks about working in unit dedicated strictly to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has a team of medical professionals that work in what they call the Co-Zone, which is a unit dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

According to Tonya Lobbestael, Public Affairs Officer for the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center, their Co-Zone unit is the first of its kind in the Charleston area.

The area currently has 18 beds and is an entire negative pressure unit.

A certain group of nurses and doctors at the hospital volunteered to put themselves in this unit that could, potentially, put them face-to-face with positive COVID-19 patients.

One of these nurses is Trervor Pham, the son of Vietnamese immigrants.

Pham said that the United States troops that helped his parents is what his led to him deciding to work with the VA.

“Military presence over there helped my parents basically get over here to the United States and with how America is they raised me to be who I am and this is my way to give back to the vets since I don’t serve in the military, this sort of my way of supporting the troops.” Trervor Pham, Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center

Trervor Pham discussing the impact of his parents

Trervor also discussed some of the precautions that all of the nurses and doctors have to take before they leave the hospital.

“We make sure that we bring an extra change of clothes. We leave our work shoes here, so that… we don’t have to take those shoes with us. Whenever we leave, we make sure that we sanitize appropriately, make sure that we change into our go home garb. We take our scrubs that we use for the day and put them into a personal belongings bag of some type.” Trervor Pham, Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center

As of right now, they’ve only had one positive patient and have since tested everyone who has had contact with the patient and the results came back negative.

Trervor said that despite not knowing what the future could hold, working with the team helps him get through it.