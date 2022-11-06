CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 22nd annual Charleston Veterans Day parade was put on by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital in downtown Charleston on Sunday to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day this week. The parade included historic military vehicles, veterans service organizations, and of course veterans.

“The last couple of years we haven’t been able to have it, and I said if we don’t do anything else, we can identify to the community that veterans help veterans,” says Joe Lysaght, a member of the American Legion National Executive Committee.

The parade is held yearly to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms.

“Events like this, they are magnanimous,” says Lysaght. “They just do a lot for the community.”

Charleston’s annual parade is hosted by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital every year. Sunday’s event brought out people of all ages, some to say thank you while others were there to remember lost loved ones who paid the ultimate price.

“She was wiping the tears from her eyes, and you know I’m a combat veteran; I served in Vietnam,” says Lysaght. “That still puts a softball in your throat; you know what I’m saying?”

Dr. Perry Jenkins, a member of the Montford Marines Charleston chapter, says Veterans Day events are about teaching the history of all veterans who have served the United States.

“You ask them about the Montford Marines; they don’t know those guys,” says Dr. Jenkins. “We want to make sure that we give those veterans that had to fight for the right to fight; what they really deserve.”

The Buffalo Soldiers, Tuskegee Airman, and Montford Marines among millions of others who answered the call, Dr. Jenkins says these events are about them.

“So we want to honor those pioneers, we sit on the back of those guys, and our accomplishments are all because of those guys,” says Dr. Jenkins.

For Lysaght, events like the parade serve as a chance to connect with veterans and support those struggling after returning home.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s one I cherish,” says Lysaght. “I truly think we can’t do enough for our veterans.”