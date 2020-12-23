Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center administers first COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A second COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the Lowcountry. Shipments of the Moderna vaccine arrived Tuesday at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center (VAMC) and are already going into the arms of staff and patients.

The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC was one of 113 VAMC’s across the country to receive shipments of the vaccine. Hospital officials say they served as doses of hope.



Jefferey Beaulieu (Left), ICU Nurse, is the first employee at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020. Mr. William Swinton (Right), U.S. Navy Veteran, is the first Ralph H. Johnson VA

Medical Center patient to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020.

“I’m looking really, super looking forward to getting the vaccination,” says Patrick DeWeese, a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign War (VFW) Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms, known as the Post on the Coast.

The Moderna vaccine was 94% effective in clinical trials. Those in the highest risk category are expected to be among the first to receive it.

“We’ve lost veterans, we’ve lost loved ones in our families, as well as having staff be affected so it’s a cross the board,” says Dr. Chris Blasy who serves as Chief of Staff for the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC.

It’s unclear how many vaccines were received at the VAMC on Tuesday. Dr. Blasy says the hospital will vaccinate as many as possible, and will continue as more vaccinations arrive.

“This has been a several months-long process, getting us ready to, number one set up the clinic, set up the receipt, and be able to store our vaccines,” says Dr. Blasy.

The ultimate goal among officials is to achieve herd immunity against the virus:

“Which is going to take a very large number of vaccinations across the world to ensure that we get to that point so everyone plays a part by getting a vaccine,” says Dr. Blasy.

For those unsure of where to turn, Albert Woodin, President of veteran advocacy organization SAVE22, says the VA and smaller organizations are ready to help those in need.

“We’re able to direct them in finding what they may or may not need and they may or may not know what’s out there,” says Woodin. “If you reach out to some of these small organizations, they can definitely get you in the right step.”

At the Post on the Coast, DeWeese says it’s a light at the end of tunnel for those standing guard.

“I would say 99% of the people there, both men and women, are really looking forward to it,” says DeWeese.

Those who receive the Moderna vaccine from the VAMC will have to return for a booster shot 28 days after the initial injection. The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC is among two sites in the state to receive vaccines as part of the VA’s rollout.