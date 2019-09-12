Random Acts of Freshness events held in Georgetown County

In Georgetown County, people gathered to get fresh food, produce and healthy snacks as part of their ongoing Random Acts of Freshness events.

If you didn’t get the chance to get out, there are still a few events left.

There will be an event on September 18th from 11 to 2 at the Georgetown Senior Center on Lincoln Street. Then on September 19th from 11 to 2 at the Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center on Duncan Lane.

Leaders say this event will help people increase their quality of life and get access to nutritious foods for free.