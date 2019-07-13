Rare albino alligator at South Carolina Aquarium experiencing health issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Alabaster, a rare albino alligator at the South Carolina Aquarium, is experiencing health issues.

Staff members say the gator is fighting off an infection, which is causing the red discoloration of his skin and leaving him fatigued.

Alabaster has received a round of antibiotics and has been resting in his tank.

His blood samples have been sent for analysis.

The aquarium says Alabaster’s prognosis is uncertain.

His exhibit has been closed to public viewing until further notice.