Two mixed-use developments approved in Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- After Ravenel town leaders annexed 600 acres of land for a new development in July, more is on the way.

This week, Ravenel Town Council voted unanimously in favor of annexing almost 400 more acres to expand the town.

Business owners and Ravenel’s mayor, Steve Tumbleston, all feel differently about the growth.

“Honestly I’ve got mixed emotions about it. I know it’s the right thing for the town to do, I wish we didn’t have to do it,” said Mayor Tumbleston.

“It will bring more business to the community and bring more finance and help the small businesses and the other businesses to stay afloat,” said Andrea Hamilton, of Genesis the Bleu Waters Restaurant.

“I see it as a very great opportunity from a business standpoint, but from a residential standpoint it’s going to over develop out here,” said Jacob Hannifin, of The Thriftory.

Tea Farm Tract Plans

The newest project, The Tea Farm Tract, is located on Old Jacksonboro Road and brings residential, commercial and recreational space to the town.

The Tea Farm Tract is the second development approved by town council in as many months. The Golden Grove project was approved in late July and will also be located on Old Jacksonboro Road.

Golden Grove includes residential, commercial and resource extraction spaces.

Mayor Tumbleston saying that the town needs to expand because other municipalities are getting closer and closer to his town.

“The City of Charleston’s corporate limits are now at Rantowles Creek. The City of North Charleston’s corporate limits are coming down Highway 165 through Dorchester County,” said Mayor Tumbleston. “So we felt like we needed to take a proactive approach to expand our town limits to give us say in what’s going on around us. And to try and preserve the old part of town.”