25,000 fireworks recalled due to “greater than expected explosions”

A recall has been announced for 25,000 fireworks made by Grandma’s Fireworks.

It comes after an accident that caused a boy to lose his hand.

The company is now pulling products that are apparently overloaded with pyrotechnics like “Rise to the East,” “Angry Elf,” and “Crazy Robot Flowers.”

Grandma’s Fireworks say these fireworks can cause bigger than expected explosions, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

If you have any of these fireworks, do not use them and return them for a full refund.

