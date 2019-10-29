Anti-anxiety medication recalled due to infection risk

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication, commonly sold as Xanax.
Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam.
The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of illness.
The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half milligram tablets.
The lot number is 8082708 and the expiration date is Sept/ 2020.
Mylan says the pills were disturbed in the U.S. between July and August.