Anti-anxiety medication recalled due to infection risk

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Over 3,000 gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

The U.S. Product Safety Commission has issued a fast track recall for federal cartridge Blackhawk T-Series L2C holsters because the holster can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user’s knowledge, which could cause the gun to fire unexpectedly.