Dozens of vegetable products recalled over listeria concern

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A California-based company is recalling dozens of vegetable products because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled Mann Packing products were sold under several brand names including Mann’s, Del Monte, Signature Farms, and Trader Joe’s in the U.S. and Canada and have ‘best if enjoyed by’ dates of Oct. 11, 2019 through Nov. 16, 2019.

Listeria can be deadly in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The organism can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms in otherwise healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses connected to the recalled products have been reported, according to the FDA.

Full list of recalled products

Consumers should throw out the recalled vegetables. Contact Mann Packing with questions via email or the company’s 24-hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707.

Mann Packing said it will continue to work with authorities to investigate the issue.