North Carolina company announces recall of frozen sausage

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal officials say a North Carolina-based food processor is recalling more than 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of ready-to-eat frozen andouille sausage which may be contaminated with metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday that the sausages from San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo in Elon were produced on May 19. The department says the products show establishment number “EST.21556” and were shipped to retailers and institutional locations in Greensboro. The varying weights of vacuum-packed, individually sealed packages also carry a sell-by date of Nov. 10, 2019.

The company contacted the USDA service after it received a report that a consumer found a piece of a metal ring in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions resulting from consuming the sausage.