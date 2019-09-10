Recall: Gluten-free muffin mix could contain gluten

A voluntary recall was issued for a muffin mix that is marketed as gluten-free but may have been contaminated with gluten

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A voluntary recall was issued for a muffin mix that is marketed as gluten-free but may have been contaminated with gluten.

Hometown Food Company announced Monday that it is recalling approximately 374 cases of Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix.

Quality testing indicated the presence of gluten derived from wheat, rye, barley, or crossbreeds of these grains.

For people who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, consuming gluten or wheat may have adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions.

The affected cases of impacted Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix were distributed nationwide through two retailers. The product has the following case item codes, UPC codes, lot codes and Best-If-Used-By dates:

Item Name Case Item Code UPC Item Code Lot Code BIUB Date Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin 7oz 1 1330082014 5 0 1330082014 8 9 204 JAN 23 2021 Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin 7oz 1 1330082014 5 0 1330082014 8 9 205 JAN 24 2021

No other Martha White or Hometown Food Company products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall.

If you have those products listed, discard them or return the products to the retail location for a complete refund. Questions can be addressed at 1-866-219-9333 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.