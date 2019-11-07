Scammers swipe nearly $80K from Greenville seniors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are warning of increased telephone fraud after two recent cases resulted in senior citizens losing nearly $80,000 from their life savings.

The first case occurred when a fraudster targeted a victim in her 80s. He claimed he needed access to her computer to help process an unexpected refund. The fraudster then convinced the victim she had to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards in order to receive a refund.

The second case was a slight variation of the first. A senior citizen received a call regarding unauthorized charges on her credit card. The fraudster then convinced the victim to max out her accounts by purchasing over 40 gift cards and give him the numbers. He told the victim this was how they could catch those responsible for the unauthorized charges and promised all the victim’s money would be returned after the crooks were caught.

“These individuals intentionally prey on seniors because they are some of the most vulnerable people in our community. In too many cases, the stolen money comes from retirement savings with little chance of the victims ever recovering what they’ve lost.” GPD DETECTIVE MICHAEL DEAN.

Always be on the lookout for warning signs of telephone fraud scams: